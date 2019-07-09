Busia introduces pond centralisation as new fish farming model

Hundreds of families are expected to earn millions of shillings annually under a new fishing model introduced in Busia county.

The model, which was commissioned by Governor Sospeter Ojaamong at Bukhwamba village in Namboboto-Nambuku Ward, involves the centralisation of fishing ponds to complement fish cage farming – the county’s flagship project.

Some 100 ponds will be centralised. The Wakhungu fish breeding centre will be rehabilitated while the satellite hatchery in Teso South and the Nasewa fish breeding at Matayos will be upgraded.

More than 100 families at Bukhwamba village will benefit from the Kenya Climate Smart Agriculture Project. Their annual turnover is expected to be Sh8million.

Ojaamong said employment will be created for the youth and food security will be ensured.

He said Wakhungu and Teso South will provide fingerlings.

County Agriculture and Animal Resources executive Moses Osia said fish production will transform the economy of the region. He said the challenges of quality fingerlings, hatcheries and fish management will be overcome.

Chief officer Ruth Mukhongo said fish production will be adequate for the Busia Cross Border market now under construction.

Fisheries director Timothy Odende said cold room will be put up for fish storage as well as a hotel specialising in fish dishes.