Nzoia Sugar gets new MD amid cash woes

Wanjala Makokha has been appointed the new managing director of cash-strapped Nzoia Sugar Company.

Makokha replaces Michael Kulundu who died in March. Kulundu was attacked by unknown people on January 2 and later succumbed to the injuries in a Nairobi hospital on March 7.

Makokha appointment comes at a time when the sugar industry is beset with many challenges including less raw materials and debts.

The government is already in the process of privitising the millers.

Makokha is an accountant by profession is a close associate of Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

Last week, Nzoia Sugar Company workers downed their tools to protest the delay of their salaries. They claimed not to have been paid for three months.

The workers union secretary general Macdonald Wamacho said they won’t resume duties unless they were paid.

“We are suffering, we haven’t received our salaries yet we continue working for the company. How does the government expect us to discharge our duties yet our children have been sent out of school due to lack of fees? We need to get paid," Wamocho said.

The appointment of Makhoha came as a surprise given many were expecting former Bungoma Agriculture executive Patrick Koyi to be named to the position.

There were claims Koyi had emerged top during the interviews and that he could have been overlooked because of his political stand.

The company is yet to go for maintenance for almost two years to enable the machine to run as expected.

A contracted cane farmer Brenda Barasa said they expect the new MD to prioritise prompt payment of salaries and maintenance of machines.

“We congratulate the government for the appointment of Makokha but we expect him to come along with funds for maintenance and workers salaries. We have suffered for too long,” Barasa said.

edited by peter obuya