MITIGATING GLOBAL WARMING

Busia MCAs wants landowners to set aside portion for forest cover

Assembly gives executive 60 days to develop policy

In Summary

• Assembly says policy will apply to those with plots measuring at least one acre.

by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
05 July 2019 - 00:00
Busia County Assembly MCAs in the chambers on January 22.Photo/File
Busia County Assembly MCAs in the chambers on January 22.Photo/File

Busia MCAs want the executive to draft a policy requiring all landowners to set a portion of their plots for forest cover.

The requirement will apply to those with plots measuring at least one acre.

 

The MCAs made the unanimous resolution on Wednesday following a motion by Chakol North representative Julius Otieng'.

The assembly gave the department of Environment 60 days to come up with the policy. The MCAs also want the executive to report to the house on the enormity of forestation in the county and past and present tangible efforts being put in place to address the matter.

Otieng’ said Busia has just one per cent of forest cover, most of which he said is contributed to by the Samia hills in Funyula  and Namenya hills in Bunyala.

 “This is far below the United Nations recommended target of land under forest cover which is 10 per cent,” Otieng' said.

The MCA said global warming is a real phenomenon whose adverse effects has started to be experienced in Busia. He said forest catchment areas are key in mitigating the effects of global warming.

Otieng said global warming will exert undue pressure on the ecosystem if left unmitigated.

Minority leader Felix Omanyi said the county was under the threat of becoming a desert if the issue of forestation was not keenly addressed.

 

He asked the county government to set a day for massive tree planting activities to improve forest cover.

Mwajuma Toloyi (Nambale Township) said there was no need to plant more trees if the county was not capable of conserving the few trees in the region.

Burumba's Moses Ochieng' urged the executive to come up with an initiative to ensure trees are reserved for other generations.

edited by peter obuya

