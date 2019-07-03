[PHOTOS] Nairobi MCAs cause scene at county assembly over bursary cash

Nairobi MCAs on Wednesday caused a scene once again to protest delays in releasing bursary funds.

A few members, including the House leadership, were left in the chambers discussing what had transpired.

The rest of the MCAs walked out in solidarity and locked themselves in the assembly’s lounge.

The legislators were have been breathing fire over the delay of bursaries whose forms were issued last December.

They said they were duped into launching another batch of bursaries in April in a ceremony presided over by Governor Mike Sonko.

The MCAs have vowed not to take part in any house sitting until the bursaries are released.