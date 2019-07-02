Kora memorial for Adamson 'Father of Lions'

Kora National Park is preparing for the annual commemoration to honour legendary conservationist George Adamson, famously known as 'the father of lions'.

Adamson was killed in 1989 by armed bandit-poachers at the park where he had domesticated a pride of lions and protected them from poachers.

The park is along the border of Kitui and Tana River counties.

The event usually on August 30 informs Kenyans about Adamson's role in the protection of wildlife.

It also reminds Kenyans and the international community of the conservationist’s passion for tourist tented camps. The event gives attendees a preview of Adamson's daily activities as he protected lions from poachers.

Meru Conservation Area’s chief warden Bakari Chongwa said they want to ensure the event is lively and attracts as many Kenyan and foreign tourists as possible. About 300 guests are expected.

The conservation area encompasses Meru National Park and the Mwingi Game Reserve, making it a one-stop tourist attraction site in the Mt Kenya region.

“I invite all Kenyans to celebrate the father of lions who was a friend to the lions and met his death while protecting them,” Chongwa said.

