8 die in Lwandeti crash on Eldoret -Malaba highway

Eight people died in an accident on Friday night in Lwandeti area along the Eldoret-Malaba highway.

The accident, which happened at 10pm, involved a boda boda, trailer and matatu belonging to North Rift.

Witness George Mwatia said the accident occurred when the matatu, coming from Nairobi headed to Bungoma, tried to avoid hitting the boda boda rider who was carrying two passengers. He had tried to overtake the trailer coming from Malaba towards Nakuru.

The matatu collided with the trailer that was being followed closely by another trailer.

Five occupants of the matatu died on the spot.

All the three occupants of the motorcycle also died on the spot.

Four survivors in the matatu were rushed to Webuye County Hospital in critical condition.

Hospital superintendent Dr Simon Kisaka said that the victims had broken limbs and cuts.

They were brought in by police officers.

One of the victims was rushed to MTRH on Saturday morning, while another one was taken to Life Care Hospital in Bungoma.

Kisaka said that two of the victims are still recuperating at Webuye County Hospital.

He said that doctors are working to ensure their lives are saved.

He said that the two had internal injuries and deep cuts.

One of the deceased who was on the motorcycle, Murenje Barasa, left behind a one day old baby.

Barasa, 44, from Shandeche village in Lugari constituency was heading home from a local pub at Lwandeti area before the accident occurred.

Barasa, who has two wives, has left behind six children.

Barasa's second wife Joan Naliaka had just given birth to her first child Oscar Barasa on Friday and he was to see him on Saturday morning.

Neighbours friends and relatives thronged his homestead to condole with the family.