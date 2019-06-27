MP's brother clashes with boda boda riders over hearse

Controversy has erupted over the ownership and management of a hearse bought last year for boda boda operators in Mumias East constituency.

Deputy President William Ruto held a fundraiser for the purchase of the vehicle and helped raise Sh3.2 million. The group bought the hearse at Sh2.6 million.

The riders accused MP Ben Washiali’s brother Michael Omwanda of registering the vehicle in his name instead of their sacco and operating the van like a personal property without benefiting members.

Police in Mumias impounded the vehicle, a Nissan KCS 733R, on Tuesday until the management issues are ironed out.

“The MP has been threatening the operators whenever they ask about the management and proceeds of the vehicle. The vehicle was bought to benefit them but they do not benefit at all,” Weslaus Wantsetse said.

He said Omwanda is the driver of the vehicle and a CDF watchman is the conductor.

Mumias East subcounty police commander Peter Katam met the riders at the station on Tuesday and agreed that all stakeholders should be invited to address the matter.

But Washiali on Wednesday defended his brother saying he registered the van in his name because of the tedious process of listing a vehicle in the name of a sacco.

He said he was in the process of transferring the vehicle to the name of Mumias East Boda Boda Sacco.

“This is a sacco for Mumias East and its by membership and not every youth who walks in and out. I had earlier told my brother that the approach he had taken was not the best because such things require a lot of transparency,” he said.

Washiali said Katam was looking at the list of membership and on Wednesday they will look at the financial records before setting a proper mechanism on how it will be run.

“At the end of the day, I want youth from Mumias East to appreciate me and the DP,” he said.

He said some of the youths claiming the vehicle were con men who were not involved in the Harambee. He denied threatening the riders.

Edited by R.Wamochie