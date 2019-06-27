Close

Likuyani twins sneak in to meet Governor Oparanya, agree to join separate schools

Oparanya said the two families must settle their feuds before the county government can support them.

In Summary

• On Wednesday, the girls quietly walked into the governor’s office together with their mothers Rosemary Onyango and Angelin Omina.

• Oparanya says media limelight will interfere with their study programmes.

by HILTON OTENYO Correspondent, Western Region
27 June 2019 - 19:50
Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya with Likuyani Twins Melon Lutenyo and Sharon Matias and "sister" Melvis Imbayi in his office on Wednesday
Image: HILTON OTENYO

The Likuyani twins who re-united 19 years after a switch at the Kakamega county referral hospital on Wednesday sneaked in to meet Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

The twins Melon Lutenyo and Sharon Matias with their 'sister' Melvis Imbayi last Thursday spent a night at the Kakamega central police station where they sought refuge after a fracas involving their two families.

The families wanted to forcefully separate the three girls with the Nairobi family accusing their Likuyani counterparts of plotting to snatch their daughter.

 

On Wednesday, the girls quietly walked into the governor’s office together with their mothers Rosemary Onyango and Angelin Omina.

They met the county chief from whom it is understood they sought support and counselling.

The governor advised them to avoid too much publicity and instead concentrate on their studies since they were candidates this year.

"Media limelight will interfere with your study programmes," Oparanya told the teens.

The governor advised them to go to different schools to avoid too much attention to themselves and unnecessary distractions.

Oparanya asked them to consult and reflect before deciding whether to sit for their KCSE examinations or repeat.

Likuyani twins denied admission in same school

They were denied admission to Kingoni secondary school so as not to distract other students.
2 hours ago

Oparanya said the two families must settle their feuds before the county government can support them in any way.

 
 

The girls had on Monday been turned away from Kongoni Secondary School where they had been taken by their mothers to enrol together after they demanded that they learn in the same school.

The principal said that they would be the centre of attraction to other students and declined their admission.

Melon and Melvis were raised by Onyango as twins while Sharon was raised by Omina in Nairobi.

A DNA test established two weeks ago that Melon and Sharon are identical twins and belong to Onyango while Melvis is the daughter to Omina.

(Edited by O. Owino)

Kakamega twins seek refuge at police station after family drama

Parents from both sides engaged in a fracas in Kakamega town.
5 days ago
