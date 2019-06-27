Likuyani twins sneak in to meet Governor Oparanya, agree to join separate schools

The Likuyani twins who re-united 19 years after a switch at the Kakamega county referral hospital on Wednesday sneaked in to meet Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

The twins Melon Lutenyo and Sharon Matias with their 'sister' Melvis Imbayi last Thursday spent a night at the Kakamega central police station where they sought refuge after a fracas involving their two families.

The families wanted to forcefully separate the three girls with the Nairobi family accusing their Likuyani counterparts of plotting to snatch their daughter.

On Wednesday, the girls quietly walked into the governor’s office together with their mothers Rosemary Onyango and Angelin Omina.

They met the county chief from whom it is understood they sought support and counselling.

The governor advised them to avoid too much publicity and instead concentrate on their studies since they were candidates this year.

"Media limelight will interfere with your study programmes," Oparanya told the teens.

The governor advised them to go to different schools to avoid too much attention to themselves and unnecessary distractions.

Oparanya asked them to consult and reflect before deciding whether to sit for their KCSE examinations or repeat.