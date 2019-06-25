Saku residents pray for peace

Hundreds of residents of Saku gathered at Marsabit airstrip on Saturday for prayer rally over violent crime.

The rally was necessitated by communal clashes in the constituency.

The interfaith prayer for peace hosted by the former Saku MP Jey Jey Falana.

He emphasised the need for communities to live in peace. The function ended with reading of a verse from the Quran and theBible.

Falana said he would use every possible means to make sure that young people grow up in an environment where there is no fear.

"We cannot give shelter to those who want to destroy life. We know who they are. They live in our community. We love them but when they do wrong they must suffer the consequences," one of the leaders said.

Governor Mohamud Ali advised residents to stay peacefully.

A week ago, political leaders and the security team resolved to continue with peace meetings, dialogue and community engagement.

They said all schools that had been closed due to insecurity should be reopen with immediate effect.

The leaders asked security team to end violence in Laisamis subcounty and scattle rustling in Badasa, Karare, Hulahula and Manyatta Ginda.