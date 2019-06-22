Close

Two women arraigned for drugging businessmen

by CLAUSE MASIKA
22 June 2019
Two women were yesterday charged with drugging two businessmen and stealing their mobile phones and cash amounting to Sh139,500 at a local hotel.

Beth Achieng and Judith Otieno were charged before Kibera Senior resident Magistrate Barbara Ojoo. They denied the charges.

They allegedly committed the offence at Mutuini in Dagoreti sub-county on June 3 after the complainants visited a local pub to have drinks.

The court heard that the two spiked Antony Maina and George Otieno's drinks, causing them to lose consciousness before stealing from them.

The accused requested court for lenient bond terms. 

The magistrate released them on a bond of Sh100,000 and a cash bail of Sh50,000 or a surety of the same amount.

The matter will be mentioned on July 4 for witness statements and documentary evidence to be taken. The hearing is scheduled for August 22.

