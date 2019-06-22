Suspects in Kitui youth leader murder fit for trial

Four people are fit to stand trial for the murder of Kitui youth leader and businessman Benjamin Kinyali Muema on April 16, 2019.

Joshua Mutunga, a nurse at Kitui County Referral Hospital, Kitumbi Munyoki, Mutua Muasya and Koki Kimanzare were certified fit to stand trial by Mathari Mental Hospital in Nairobi.

They appeared before Judge Rose Ombata in Kitui on Thursday but will take pleas on Wednesday next week.

Muema's body was found partially burnt in a thicket at Kwa Vonza, 25km from Kitui town.

Earlier in the week, his wife Salome Kathini Wambua was acquitted of the offence after investigations showed that she was innocent. She was out on Sh500,000 bond.

The prosecution is headed by State counsel Bonny Okemwa. The defence lawyers are Japheth Mwalimu and Nzilu Nzioka.