NTSA seeks to privatise car inspection

The National Transport and Safety Authority is proposing the privatisation of the motor vehicle inspection sector to help in decongesting the government-owned centres.

Speaking in a hotel in Nyahururu during a public participation on the draft motor vehicle inspection regulation 2019, Wilfred Obiego, a director at NTSA, noted that the private inspection centres would help in reducing the queues witnessed at the government inspection centres.

He said that this would also help in creating employment opportunities, which was part of the government’s agenda.

“Our aim is to curb overcrowding of motor vehicles at the inspection centers by allowing private investors to come up with privately owned inspection centres. This will also create more jobs especially for our youths,” he said.

Obiego added that the NTSA will also increase the number of government inspection centres and motor vehicle owners will get the services at both the government and private centres without limitations.

“We will set put up two to three inspection centres in counties according to the motor vehicle numbers. This is a plan to support the Big Four agenda by partnering with the government to put more money in people’s pockets,” he said.

However, among the regulations proposed are that the authority would only consider applications for privately owned vehicle inspection centres when the tenders are advertised.