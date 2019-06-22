Ex-Senator Gitura backs parliamentary system

Former Murang’a Senator Kembi Gitura wants a referendum held to change the Constitution before the 2022 elections.

Speaking at Building Bridges Initiative public hearing forum in Murang’a on Thursday, he called for parliamentary system of governance that allows a leader of a political party with the majority of seats in Parliament to take over the country’s leadership.

However, such a system should have proportional representation both in the Senate and National Assembly. The area to be represented should be determined by geographical size.

Gitura, whe is a non- executive chairman of the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency said that there was need to change the Constitution and have proper electoral procedures that will ensure a smooth transition to 2023.

He said Kenya should adopt a party list proportional representative election by putting stringent laws that will see parties carry out credible elections. He said improper representation is the cause for disputed elections that leads to election violence.

Gitura said while contested parliamentary disputes are resolved through petitions, disputes around presidential elections in Kenya have many times escalated to disruption of peace. He said that a parliamentary system is working in South African.

He also called for the formation of regional assemblies as opposed to the current system where each county has its own assembly. This will cut costs of running the counties, he said.

Gitura said all counties in a given region should have one governor. “This means that the counties as currently constituted may not be viable,” he said.

He also proposed the scrapping of Nairobi county, saying that since it is the country’s capital and the seat of government, it should be put under a minister, a mayor elected by the people and MPs and no MCAs.

Gitura said it would help reduce conflict that may be witnessed in cases where the city governor may not be in good terms with the President.

The public hearing forum was steered by BBI chief administratorStephen Karau and chairman Yusuf Haji, who is the senaor of Garissa.

The forum was attended by Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wairia, Senator Irungu Kang’ata and Womsn Representative Sabina Chege among other leaders.