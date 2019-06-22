All set for Salgaa to become an industrial hub

Salgaa has been designated an industrial hub.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui said the centre, which is 30 kilometres from Nakuru town on the way to Eldoret, will benefit as the county's capital prepares to become a city.

Kinyanjui said the move is also intended to protect the environment of the town and especially the lake which is a key tourist attraction.

“The new investors will be encouraged to set up their industries in the fast-growing locality located along the busy Nakuru -Eldoret Road. Let all potential investors take advantage of the expansive and low land prices in the area compared to Nakuru town,” he said.

Nakuru residents say Salgaa is the equivalent of Nairobi’s Westlands and is set to attract international developers.

Salgaa sits on a trans-national highway used by long-haul cargo vehicles headed to DR Congo, Uganda, Rwanda and South Sudan.

It is a stopover for drivers. It neighbours several learning institutions and has wholesale outlets, restaurants, clubs and bars.

The governor said the road network in Salgaa will be improved to make it more suitable for investors.

"We want to draw our industries out of town and investors should take advantage of the friendly business environment in this area and set up their business here," he added.

Nakuru and Eldoret towns, which are among the largest urban centres in the country, are earmarked for elevation to city status.

The population required for a town to become a city has been reduced to 250,000.

Nakuru’s population is about 800,000, according to the 2009 census.

Besides the population size, for an urban area to be classified as a city, it should demonstrate the capacity to generate sufficient revenue to sustain its operations and have the requisite infrastructure.

The town must also have an integrated urban area or city development plan.

Kinyanjui has stepped up the push to ensure Nakuru town becomes a city.