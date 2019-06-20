Close

CRIME ON THE RISE

Security agencies crack down on Maragoli gangs

Armed gangs have broken into several homesteads and commercial premises.

• The public was on Monday  informed about the operation at baraza with chiefs, assistant chiefs, security officers and village elders at Chango trading centre.   

• Area assistant chief appealed for close cooperation between the locals and security agents in order to win the war against crime in the area.   

Police calm down residents at John Kivuli house yesterday after three people were killed who were intending to disrupt a church service at Jebrok in Hamisi constituency.Photo Joseph Jamenya

Security agencies have mounted a crackdown aimed at eliminating criminal gangs in Central Maragoli in Vihiga County.  

The public was on Monday  informed about the operation at a baraza with chiefs, assistant chiefs, security officers and village elders at Chango trading centre.   

Chango Location Chief, Edward Keya decried the rise in criminal incidents, including robberies recently experienced in the area.

“Organised armed gangs have broken into several homesteads and commercial premises before looting property running into thousands of shillings,” Keya said. 

However, the administrator assured the residents that the county security team led by County Commissioner Suzan Waweru had beefed up security in the area.    

“The county commissioner has directed security agencies to increase day and night patrols, besides carrying out random security raids within Chango location,” Keya said.         

 Area assistant chief Senelwa appealed for close cooperation between the locals and security agents in order to win the war against crime in the area.     

The two administrators encouraged village elders and the residents to divulge information to security officers.        

Senelwa blamed consumption of illegal brews and drugs for the rising insecurity in the location.        

“We are going to enhance regular crackdowns against outlawed liquor and drugs,” Senelwa assured the public.

