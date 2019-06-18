Ottichilo to commission Vihiga fish project

The Vihiga government plans to commission a mega fish farm project in Mwitoko village, Luanda subcounty, to boost fish production.

The office of Governor Wilber Ottichilo said the fish hatchery project will start operating before the end of this month. Governor Ottichillo toured the farm last week. At least 1, 634 county farmers are engaged in aquaculture.

“Construction of a Sh10 million fish hatchery was ongoing at Mwitoko Fish Farm in Luanda and is almost complete,” an officer from the governor’s office said.

He said the hatchery will enable large-scale stocking and hatching of fingerlings. They will be supplied to farmers at subsidised rates. The project is located in Mwitoko Farm, a 14-acre parcel with 31 large segmented ponds for production of tilapia and catfish. Farmers will be taught how to prepare ponds, fingerlings and feed.

Ottichilo’s director of communications, Victor Wetende, confirmed to the media the fish farming project was ready for commissioning. “The project is set for commissioning. We already have enough fingerlings delivered from Sagana,” Wetende said.

“We want to produce more than 100,000 fingerlings and different species of fish at the farm and distribute them to farmers. This will go a long way in ensuring the county is food-secure and reduce the alarming poverty levels.”