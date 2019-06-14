Close

RITUAL MURDER?

Woman's severed head found after two months

She went to a burial in April in Kirinyaga but never returned, decapitated body found the next day

In Summary

• Beheaded body of mother of five found day after she went missing, prompting talk of ritual murder. 

• Head recovered three weeks ago and on Tuesday pathologists said it belonged to the four months' pregnant woman.

by KNA
Counties
14 June 2019 - 00:00
Crime scene
Crime scene

On April 26, Ann Wachira was on her way to a burial in Kinunya village, Kirinyaga county. She never returned.

The next day her decapitated body was found in Athena area in Thika West subcounty.

Such killings prompt talk of ritual murder and witchcraft.

 

Three weeks ago, a head was found in Masinga Dam in Embu county.

On Tuesday, a postmortem at ThikaLevel 5 Hospital mortuary confirmed it was Wachira's head.

The mother of five was four months pregnant and has suffered injuries to her womb before she was beheaded.

When she did not return home in April, her husband he reported the matter to Kianyaga police station.T he couple had reunited in January.

Police in Thika are investigating how the body was found in Thika, yet she lived elsewhere.

Area DCIO Hussein Bakari said they were working closely with Embu and Kirinyaga counties to unearth motive for the murder and arrest the killers.

He called on anyone with information to report to the police.

More:

Suspected thug shot dead in foiled Thika robbery

A suspected robber was gun down after a holding a family hostage for hours in Thika West on Tuesday. DCI, in a tweet, said the slain suspect was in ...
News
6 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KNA
Counties
14 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. High-capacity city BRT project in limbo
    1d ago Nairobi

  2. Man stones mother to death after 'asking too many questions'
    3d ago Central

  3. Magistrate refuses to handle Sang case over relationship
    2d ago Rift Valley

  4. Residents storm Owuor church
    2mo ago Rift Valley

  5. SGR a blessing for boda boda operators at Emali, Mtito Andei
    1d ago Eastern

Latest Videos