CURBING SHORTAGE

Kakamega Water to construct concrete storage tank

New infrastructure will boost provision of safe water to about 200,000 residents

In Summary

• Company currently has a storage capacity of 2,190 cubic metres. 

• Tender for the construction to be awarded this month, according to company MD. 

by KNA
Counties
13 June 2019 - 00:00
A women in Muchula spring in Isalua village, Kakamega County fetching water.
A women in Muchula spring in Isalua village, Kakamega County fetching water.
Image: FILE

The Kakamega County Water and Sanitation Company will construct a 5,000 cubic metres reinforced concrete water storage tank to serve Kakamega town. 

The company’s managing director Fredrick Atwa said the tender is to be awarded this month for the construction of the reservoir and associated pipes connectivity.

Atwa spoke while leading the team of engineers and other experts on an inspection tour of the site in the town’s upmarket Milimani Estate.

 

He said the infrastructure will boost the provision of safe and clean water to about 200,000 dwellers of the town and its environs.

The MD explained that the residents suffer from water rationing and the new project is set to provide a larger storage capacity facility, thereby ensuring residents get more water.

He disclosed that currently, the company has a storage capacity of 2,190 cubic metres. 

"The added capacity will enable it to serve the neighbouring Sigalagala, Khayega, Lurambi and Shinyalu trading centres," he said. 

He also stated that the water treatment plant at river Isiukhu would be refurbished to boost production.

Edited by R.Wamochie

