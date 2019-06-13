Kakamega Water to construct concrete storage tank

The Kakamega County Water and Sanitation Company will construct a 5,000 cubic metres reinforced concrete water storage tank to serve Kakamega town.

The company’s managing director Fredrick Atwa said the tender is to be awarded this month for the construction of the reservoir and associated pipes connectivity.

Atwa spoke while leading the team of engineers and other experts on an inspection tour of the site in the town’s upmarket Milimani Estate.

He said the infrastructure will boost the provision of safe and clean water to about 200,000 dwellers of the town and its environs.

The MD explained that the residents suffer from water rationing and the new project is set to provide a larger storage capacity facility, thereby ensuring residents get more water.

He disclosed that currently, the company has a storage capacity of 2,190 cubic metres.

"The added capacity will enable it to serve the neighbouring Sigalagala, Khayega, Lurambi and Shinyalu trading centres," he said.

He also stated that the water treatment plant at river Isiukhu would be refurbished to boost production.

