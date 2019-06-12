Busia girl, 4, starts menses and grows breasts

A family in Busia is appealing for help after their 4-year-old child started exhibiting signs of puberty.

The child’s grandmother and guardian told the Star the child, who is in so much pain, has begun menstruating and has also developed breasts. She also develops a swelling in her stomach.

The granny wants the granddaughter to regain a normal life after she was forced to quit school. The girl was in baby class and had attended school for only one term.

The child was left in her grandmother's care after her mother got married in Uganda and the father of the child is a casual labourer. The family cannot afford to take her for medical check up.

The grandmother said the girl was taken to Kocholia and Apex hospitals where the girl underwent scanning, but no anomaly was revealed. She was referred to Busia County Referral Hospital.

She was however not able to take her for further checkup due to financial constraints.

Anthony Akoto, a doctor, said the girl’s case will require a multidisciplinary team to investigate and find out any challenges in her growth and development.

Community worker Jane Apolo asked the medical fraternity to have well-versed doctors who can reach them on ground and help patients from humble backgrounds.