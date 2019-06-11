Close

TO WORK FOR 23 DAYS

More than 160,000 to be hired for census

Applications will be received between June 11 and 24

In Summary

• IT experts require a diploma in the field; enumerators C plain in KCSE

• Content supervisors must have at least a diploma in any field

by STAR REPORTER The Star
Counties
11 June 2019 - 00:00
Census
Census

Recruitment of personnel for the 2019 population and housing census begins this week.  

Vihiga county census coordinator Robert Buluma made the revelation during the inaugural meeting of the county census committee.  

County commissioner Suzan Waweru inaugurated the committee of 15.          

 

Buluma cautioned Vihiga residents and other Kenyans against falling victim to fake adverts on personnel recruitment which have been running on various online media platforms. The census is scheduled for August.            

“The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics will place official adverts for recruitment of all positions in the print media, the KNBS official website as well as at all county, subcounty, location and sublocation offices,” Buluma said.            

Applications will be received between June 11 and 24.            

Buluma said KNBS targets to recruit approximately 2,700 IT experts, 27,000 content supervisors and about 135,000 enumerators.

“One would be required to have at least a diploma in IT and two years’ experience to qualify for IT supervisor and should be a resident of the subcounty where they will be working,” Buluma said. IT supervisors will work for 23 days.            

Content supervisors would be required to have at least a diploma in any field of study with some experience.

Content Supervisors will also work for 23 days and should be residents of the location where they will be working.            

 

Buluma said enumerators will be holders of at least a C plain in KCSE.“Besides being residents of the village where they will be working, applicants for enumerator position should demonstrate ability to use a smartphone.”

 The theme for the census is, Counting our people for sustainable development and devolution of services.           

MORE:

2019 Census: KNBS to divide Kenya into smaller units

The exercise will be undertaken during day time on all days including weekends.
News
1 month ago

For a legit census 2019, KNBS ought to be open to public

For a legit census later this year, the Kenya National Bureau Statistics must be open to the public for them to offer full support to the exercise. ...
Opinion
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR REPORTER The Star
Counties
11 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Ojienda rushes to court to block Governor Sang arrest
    18h ago Rift Valley

  2. Central will support you as promised, leaders tell Ruto
    10h ago Central

  3. Embu executive apologises over stinking body
    10h ago Eastern

  4. Nairobi motorists experience delays with new payment system
    23h ago Nairobi

  5. Don't rush referendum, Mudavadi cautions
    1d ago Western

Latest Videos