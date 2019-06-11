Condemned buildings still standing in Kisii

Almost a month after the National Building Inspectorate said three high rise buildings will be demolished in Kisii, nothing has been done.

NBI chairman Moses Nyakiongora said the buildings would be brought down after owners were informed and evacuation done.

Speaking in Kisii early last month, Nyakiongora said owners of the houses failed to follow the building code.

He disclosed that two of the buildings in Dajara Mbili and another in Omoremi are not safe occupation.

The big worry among residents is the authorities are waiting for a disaster to happen to start blame games.

“Three high rise buildings are going to be brought down soon because the owners failed to follow the building code,” Nyankongora said during his visit to the area.

The chairman said the national and county governments would not tolerate impunity by a few individuals who were endangering peoples’ lives.

He addressed the press accompanied by county commissioner Godfrey Kigochi and county executives Skitter Ocharo(Environment) and John Momanyi (Lands).

The chairman said Kisii is the second town with building disasters after Nairobi.

During the first the first phase of demolition, 11 permanent houses were flattened, 678 small structures, six car washes and a bridge pulled down.

A section of affected proprietors has been complaining that the law was applied selectively because some individuals were spared.

However, Nyakiongora assured the complainants that the law will not be applied selectively, saying illegal structures will be flatted if they do not meet the required standards.

In November 2016, eight people died while many others were left with injuries when a storey building under construction collapsed near Ram Hospital.

In 2017, two people died after a five storey building collapsed in Mwembe estate.

In April , 2015 more than 100 tenants escaped death when a five-storey building, called Storm Apartments, collapsed at Jogoo estate.