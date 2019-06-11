Close

NO DEMOLITIONS YET

Condemned buildings still standing in Kisii

Residents are worried authorities are waiting for disaster to start blame games

In Summary

• NBI chairman Moses Nyakiongora says buildings would be brought down after owners are informed.

• Kisii is second after Nairobi in building disasters.

by BENSON NYAGESIBA Correspondent
11 June 2019 - 00:00
Police, disaster management committee and county officials at the site where condemned building are set to be demolished in Huruma estate, Nairobi. /JOSEPH NDUNDA
Almost a month after the National Building Inspectorate said three high rise buildings will be demolished in Kisii, nothing has been done.

NBI chairman Moses Nyakiongora said the buildings would be brought down after owners were informed and evacuation done.

Speaking in Kisii early last month, Nyakiongora said owners of the houses failed to follow the building code.

 

He disclosed that two of the buildings in Dajara Mbili and another in Omoremi are not safe occupation.

The big worry among residents is the authorities are waiting for a disaster to happen to start blame games.

“Three high rise buildings are going to be brought down soon because the owners failed to follow the building code,” Nyankongora said during his visit to the area.

The chairman said  the national and county governments would not tolerate impunity by a  few individuals who were endangering peoples’ lives.

He addressed the press  accompanied by county commissioner Godfrey Kigochi and county executives Skitter Ocharo(Environment) and John Momanyi (Lands).

 The chairman said  Kisii is the second town  with building disasters after Nairobi.

During the first the first phase of demolition, 11 permanent houses were flattened, 678 small structures, six car washes and a bridge pulled down.

 

A section of affected proprietors has been complaining that the law  was applied selectively because some individuals  were spared.

However,  Nyakiongora assured the complainants that the law will not be applied selectively, saying illegal structures will be flatted if  they do not meet the required standards.

In November 2016, eight people died while many others were left with injuries when a storey building under construction collapsed near Ram Hospital.

In 2017, two people died after a five storey building collapsed in Mwembe estate.

In April , 2015 more than 100 tenants  escaped death when a five-storey building, called Storm Apartments,  collapsed at Jogoo estate.

