Balala lauds Uhuru plastics ban in protected areas

The ban on single-use plastics in all protected areas underlines the government’s commitment to managing pollution, Tourism CS Najib Balala has said.

Balala yesterday said the ban will help Kenya achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

"Plastic pollution is impacting our land, ecosystems, water and marine life, as well as our food chain and the public health," he said in a statement.

On Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced a ban on single-use plastics in protected areas across the country.

"Kenya is hosting the global environment programme and has remained a campaigner for a sustainable environment. In light of this commitment, two years ago we banned the use, manufacture and sale of environmentally harmful plastics, polythene bags and packaging materials," the President said.

He made the announcement on World Environment Day in Canada when he addressed the plenary session of the ongoing Women Deliver 2019 Conference.

Uhuru said a sustainable environment is a guarantee to a healthy, better and productive society.

This means plastic bottles, straws and related products will not be allowed in protected areas such as national parks, beaches, forests and conservation areas from June 5 next year.

The Wildlife Conversation and Management Act, 2013, defines a protected area as a geographical space recognised, dedicated and managed through legal or other effective means, to achieve the long-term conservation of nature with associated ecosystem services and cultural values.