Balala lauds Uhuru plastics ban in protected areas

• Announced on World Environment Day, the ban covers national parks, forests and beaches and will be effective on June 5, 2020.
• Balala says ban will help Kenya achieve SDGs by 2030
The ban on single-use plastics in all protected areas underlines the government’s commitment to managing pollution, Tourism CS Najib Balala has said.
Balala yesterday said the ban will help Kenya achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.
"Plastic pollution is impacting our land, ecosystems, water and marine life, as well as our food chain and the public health," he said in a statement.
On Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced a ban on single-use plastics in protected areas across the country.
"Kenya is hosting the global environment programme and has remained a campaigner for a sustainable environment. In light of this commitment, two years ago we banned the use, manufacture and sale of environmentally harmful plastics, polythene bags and packaging materials," the President said.
He made the announcement on World Environment Day in Canada when he addressed the plenary session of the ongoing Women Deliver 2019 Conference.
Uhuru said a sustainable environment is a guarantee to a healthy, better and productive society.
This means plastic bottles, straws and related products will not be allowed in protected areas such as national parks, beaches, forests and conservation areas from June 5 next year.
The Wildlife Conversation and Management Act, 2013, defines a protected area as a geographical space recognised, dedicated and managed through legal or other effective means, to achieve the long-term conservation of nature with associated ecosystem services and cultural values.
It makes it an offence to pollute protected areas. Offenders, upon conviction, are fined not less than Sh2 million or jailed to a term of not less than five years, or both.
In addition to any sentence that the court may impose, a court may direct that person to pay the full cost of cleaning up the polluted wildlife habitat and ecosystem.
Balala said the ban is in line with SDG targets and goals. Target 12.5 of SDGs aims to substantially reduce waste generation through prevention, reduction, recycling and reuse by 2030.
Goal 15 provides for governments and private entities to protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification.
Target 15.4 aims to ensure the conservation of mountain ecosystems, including their biodiversity, and enhance their capacity to provide benefits.
The CS said the ban follows a passionate appeal from tourism and wildlife conservation sector players, who have fully supported the President’s action.
According to UNEP's 2018 report, the production of plastic has outpaced that of every other material. Much of the plastic produced is designed to be thrown away after a single use.
As a result, plastic packaging accounts for about half of the plastic waste in the world.
Plastics were introduced in Kenya in the 1960s as a simple solution for packaging.
Over the years, these plastics are continuously used and dumped recklessly, becoming the biggest challenge in solid waste management.
This compelled the government to ban single-use plastics in 2017.
During the Sustainable Blue Economy Conference held in Nairobi from November 26 to 28 last year, Kenya made several commitments, including confronting the waste problem and plastic pollution.
Balala said his ministry will ensure the Kenya Wildlife Service and sector players jointly work towards the full implementation.
"We will also organise for public consultation and participation on the drafting of regulations necessary for this implementation," he said.
National Environment Management Authority chief corporate communications manager Evans Nyabuto backed Balala's remarks.
“That has been our desire, it was to come after the ban on plastics,” he said on the phone.
The Kenya Association of Manufacturers had put up a spirited fight against plastics ban, claiming jobs would be lost.
Nyabuto, however, said he does not think there will be any form of resistance.
“There are alternatives,” he said, adding that the move will make protected areas clean.