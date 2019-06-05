Close

BORDERS UGANDA

Busia launches plan against violent extremism

Beware of outsiders with ulterior motives, train patriotic youth.

In Summary

• Governor blames unemployment for the radicalisation of youth. 

• Advises residents against allowing aliens with ulterior motives into the country. 

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong./FILE
Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong./FILE

Busia has launched its Action Plan to Prevent and Counter Violent Extremism.

Few details have been divulged.

Governor Sospeter Ojaamong called the plan a good move to protect the nation against insecurity.

 
 

Speaking during the Busia Prevent and Counter Violent Extremism meeting at a  hotel on Monday, Ojaamong said unemployment has led the youth into "all manner of activities".

County and national governments should work together and eradicate extremist ideologies, Ojamoong said.

The plan aims to deny terrorist groups opportunities to radicalise and recruit in Kenya. "This can be achieved through training youths to be patriotic," he said.

Ojaamong said Busia, which borders Uganda, has not encountered any terrorism. But he advised residents against allowing "aliens who have ulterior motives" into the country. 

The governor promised to work closely with the county commissioner to achieve a harmonious, secure and multi-ethnic society.

He said the national government has transferred many sensitive functions like health, roads and ECDE to counties that have very little money.

"We pray the intergovernmental relations will solve this challenge, otherwise, many people will fear to run for govrnor for fear of bashing from residents," Ojamoong said.

 

County commissioner Jacob Narengo said that although security is a national government function, countering violent extremism starts from the grassroots.

If things get out of hand due to terrorism, it will affect all county residents, thus, the need to keep off activities that are bound to tear the country asunder,” he said. 

(Edited by R.Wamochie)

More:

Busia hospitals get Sh54m drugs

Situation has been dire, forcing patients visiting public hospitals to buy drugs from private chemists.
Counties
1 week ago

I must not be in Busia to work, Wako says

Residents claim since being elected for a second term Wako has not been seen in Busia.
Counties
3 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
Counties
05 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Kenya-Somalia row should be settled diplomatically, say ...
    1d ago North Eastern

  2. Waiyaki Way residents want road expansion halted over pay
    2d ago Central

  3. Sonko labelled 'uncouth' over Passaris husband comment
    2d ago Nairobi

  4. Mutua lauds new notes 'to expose stolen cash'
    1d ago Eastern

  5. Matiang'i warns traders behind cattle rustling in North Rift
    1d ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos