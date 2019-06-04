20 arrested in Kisumu crackdown

Twenty suspects have been arrested in Kisumu in connection with a wave of rape and other violence in the sprawling Nyalenda slums.

Those arrested include five hardcore criminals who have been terrorising residents and two rapists.

Kisumu county commissioner Pauline Dola said the arrests were a milestone in restoring calm in the slum where more than 10women have been attacked over one month.

A team of security personnel and community members are on the ground to maintain security, she said.

“We have constant patrols to ensure that we nab those behind violence in Nyalenda, Lela, Otonglo and Katito areas,” she said.

Speaking at Jomo Kenyatta Sports ground on Madaraka Day, the administrator urged the public to be on the lookout and report any suspicious individuals to the police.

“The biggest problem is victims' fear to report and record statements for fear of reprisals,” she pointed out.

The national government has initiated multi-billion shilling development projects to reposition Kisumu as a hub for the East Africa region.

A Sh3 billion Special Economic Zone will be constructed at Ombeyi in Muhoroni subcounty on a 500 acres.

Other projects include upgrading Kisumu port and drenching Lake Victoria to open t it for transport.

She urged residents especially youth to enrol in the Marine school to benefit from expected employment opportunities.

Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathew Owili called for more collaboration between the county and national governments to hasten development.