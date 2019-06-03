Tasty termites a rainy season treat in Embu

The sky is grey and it looks like rain. All along Runyenjes Ugwri road are small stalls made of sticks and covered with torn blankets and banana leaves.

Owners are e selling the unlikely but nutritious bounty that comes with the rains — black-bellied, winged termites, an Embu delicacy. They are the first food that comes as soon as the rains fall.

They sell like hotcakes.

"Rains come with instant food. We don't have to farm or feed it, just trap the termites, it's easy," Dickson Gichovi says.

Rainfall pushes the termites up out of the ground to the surface where locals wait and trap the fluttering dish insects.

"When the soldier termites come out, we use banana leaves and small sticks to make small tent-traps around the holes they come out through," he said. The traps have to be inside ark because they don't like the light.

Farmer Alex Mugendi, 43, says he has always seen residents trap termites when it rains.