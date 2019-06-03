Doctors in Laikipia begin strike over CBA

• Union says county government only gives them vague promises.
• Governor Muriithi rejects payment for doctors while on study leave.
Doctors in all public hospitals in Laikipia county on Monday downed their tools over non implementation of a collective bargaining agreement.
On May 24, the professionals through Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentist’s Union (KMPDU) issued a strike notice to the county government.
The notice issued by KMPDU secretary general Ouma Oluga indicated the county government failed to respond to issues of designation of specialists to the right job group.
Other issues are payment of arrears arising from delayed promotions and implementation of the CBA.
“KMPDU regrettably notes that your county has not responded to calls to meet and implement key clauses in the implementation of the CBA,” the notice reads.
The medics said the county administration only gave vague promises.
“All the doctors in Laikipia county from specialists to interns will be withdrawing their services and none will report to work until the grievances are resolved,” Davji Bhimji, KMPDU South Rift branch secretary, said yesterday.
Governor Ndiritu Muriithi has said he is determined to sack county government workers to reduce the wage bill.
“Why would we be paying doctors who are 0n study leave for a period of four years? They should first complete their studies and then come back to work so that they can continue drawing salaries” Muriithi said.
There are four major hospitals in the county: Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital, Nyahururu County Hospital and Kimanjo and Doldol hospitals.