Doctors in Laikipia begin strike over CBA

Doctors in all public hospitals in Laikipia county on Monday downed their tools over non implementation of a collective bargaining agreement.

On May 24, the professionals through Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentist’s Union (KMPDU) issued a strike notice to the county government.

The notice issued by KMPDU secretary general Ouma Oluga indicated the county government failed to respond to issues of designation of specialists to the right job group.

Other issues are payment of arrears arising from delayed promotions and implementation of the CBA.

“KMPDU regrettably notes that your county has not responded to calls to meet and implement key clauses in the implementation of the CBA,” the notice reads.

The medics said the county administration only gave vague promises.