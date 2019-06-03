VOW TO STAY AWAY

Doctors in Laikipia begin strike over CBA

Medics' union issued industrial action notice on May 24

In Summary

• Union says county government only gives them vague promises.

• Governor Muriithi rejects payment for doctors while on study leave.

Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi
OPPOSED: Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi
Image: FILE

Doctors in all public hospitals in Laikipia county on Monday downed their tools over non implementation of a collective bargaining agreement.

On May 24, the professionals through Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentist’s Union (KMPDU) issued a strike notice to the county government.

The notice issued by KMPDU secretary general Ouma Oluga indicated the county government failed to respond to issues of designation of specialists to the right job group.

 

Other issues are payment of arrears arising from delayed promotions and implementation of the CBA.

“KMPDU regrettably notes that your county has not responded to calls to meet and implement key clauses in the implementation of the CBA,” the notice reads.

The medics said the county administration only gave vague promises.

Nurses at 2 Laikipia hospitals go on strike

Outpatient services at two major hospitals in Laikipia county have been disrupted by a nurses’ strike.On Wednesday afternoon, nurses at Nanyuki ...
Counties
3 years ago

“All the doctors in Laikipia county from specialists to interns will be withdrawing their services and none will report to work until the grievances are resolved,” Davji Bhimji, KMPDU South Rift branch secretary, said yesterday.

Governor Ndiritu Muriithi has said he is determined to sack county government workers to reduce the wage bill.

“Why would we be paying doctors who are 0n study leave for a period of four years? They should first complete their studies and then come back to work so that they can continue drawing salaries” Muriithi said.

There are four major hospitals in the county: Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital, Nyahururu County Hospital and Kimanjo and Doldol hospitals.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Eliud Waithaka
Counties
03 June 2019 - 16:12

Most Popular

  1. Sonko labelled 'uncouth' over Passaris husband comment
    1d ago Nairobi

  2. We've nothing to do with suicidal AP's problems, says ...
    3d ago Central

  3. I'll shield Murang'a from immature 2022 politics, says Wa ...
    18h ago Central

  4. Waiyaki Way residents want road expansion halted over pay
    18h ago Central

  5. Ol Kalou villagers beat KWS officers at their own game
    2d ago Central

Latest Videos