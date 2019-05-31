Kakamega receives Sh250m to upgrade to city status

The World Bank has injected Sh250 million as a conditional grant to the Kakamega county government to upgrade the status of Kakamega and Mumias municipalities.

This was revealed by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya on Thursday during the launch of the projects in Shirere, Mahiakalo, Lurambi and Shieywe wards as well as Mumias town.

The urban infrastructure improvement programme targets markets, roads, sewerage and drainage systems for improvement in ahead the upgrade of Kakamega town to city status.

Oparanya said although the sewerage system is the most expensive venture requiring over Sh2 billion, he was liaising with the national government to give Kakamega town the best sewerage system when it becomes a city before 2022.

Oparanya, who is also the Council of Governors chairman, said he was better placed, as he now has more networks to get the right information and resources required for Kakamega town to be elevated to a city that will attract investors and improve the economy.

He said he has talked to Hilton Hotel management to put up a hotel in Kakamega once it’s elevated to city status.

Oparanya also said he had put in place a committee that is looking into the requirements for the upgrade including cleanliness, landscaping, street lighting and quality of feeder roads within the town.

County communications director Dickson Rayori said the World Bank’s conditional grant will upgrade most of the feeder roads into Kakamega town. The project is ongoing.

Present during the event were the Lands executive Alfred Matianyi, George Lutomia (ICT) and Rachel Okumu (Health), county secretary and Head of Public Service Jacinta Aluoch Odhiambo, several chief officers and chief of staff Robert Sumbi.

MCAs David Ikunza, Joab Mwamto and David Shikala and Lurambi subcounty administrator Geoffrey Lumbasi were also present.

Edited by R.Wamochie