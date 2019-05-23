Bungoma governor’s aides charged with robbery

Seven aides of Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati have been charged with robbery with violence and malicious damage to property .

The seven are accused of violently robbing two businessmen who were organizing anti-Wangmati demonstrations.

The suspects are Celestine Mutaki (logistics director), Jonathan Chenjeni (protocol officer), Vincent Maunda (driver), Hennry Kitui (driver of deputy governor), Antony Wamala and Adams Mulama

They allegedly robbed Zacharia Barasa and Moses Lukoye at Bukembe AP camp where the two sought refuge after they were chased.

The suspects appeared before Bungoma magistrate John King’ori and denied all the charges.

They allegedly robbed Barasa of Sh400,00, a mobile phone, a laptop and a power bank on May 17 and destroyed his vehicle.

The aides are further accused of damaging a Mercedes Benz belonging to Lukoye.

They were remanded at Bungoma GK Prison awaiting a ruling on their bail application.

The prosecution opposed bail, saying the seven could compromise witnesses.

Investigating officer Alfred Kimithi swore an affidavit that the seven had sent the complainants and witnesses threatening messages .

He further said the accused beat up somebody at a Bungoma club immediately they were released on police bond and should not be granted bail.

But defence lawyer Amos Makokha rejected the officer's claims. “Your honour, all the charges here are constitutionally bailable and the prosecution is only being malicious ,”Makokha said .

He said the prosecution had failed to prove the accused persons could run away.

Makokha accused the prosecution of ambushing him with an affidavit, saying it was all rumours.

He requested to cross-examine the investing officer and was allowed.

Makokha asked the officer why he had not annexed evidence that the accused persons had threatened witnesses either verbally or through text messages.

Kimithi said the matter was not being handled by him but the deputy OCS.

Magistrate King'ori turned down an application by Makokha to have the accused remanded at Bungoma police station because two were sick.