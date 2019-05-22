DELAYED DISBURSEMENT OF FUNDS

I'll solve challenges facing devolution as president, says Oparanya

Says he will take charge of disbursing funds to counties

In Summary

• Kakamega governor says the era of  “borrowing own money” will come to an end.

• Governor Ojaamong says the person to safeguard devolution will not be a senator or an MP but a former governor, who knows the challenges they faced during their tenure.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya
Image: Samuel Simiti

 Council of Governors chairman Wycliffe Oparanya has said he will end the numerous challenges county bosses face and threats to devolution if he is elected president.

Addressing Malaba border residents,  Oparanya said  the era of  “borrowing  own money” will come to an end.

“We want 2022 to be a different ball game where with a former governor at the helm of the country’s leadership, the challenges of piecemeal or delayed release of equitable share from the Exchequer will be a thing of the past,” he said.

 

Flanked by Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong, the Kakamega boss said he will take charge of disbursing funds to counties and all problems bedeviling counties will be solved.

Oparanya said they have been beggars for long, a challenge that has caused many projects to stall, putting governors on a collision course with their electorate.

Ojaamong said the person to guard devolution will not be a senator or an MP but a former governor, who knows the challenges they faced during their tenure.

“Some people think we enjoy as governors. No, sometimes you spend sleepless nights because you have not paid staff due to delayed disbursement of funds or received funds for development,” he said.

Ojamoong said the Sh900million Water Supply and Sewerage projects funded by the African Development Bank have formally been handed over to contractors, and that compensation of families that lost their land in Amoni to the sewerage project is ongoing.

by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
Counties
22 May 2019 - 00:00

