Embu to put up 2,000 affordable houses

The Embu county government will build over 2,000 houses in the four sub-counties as part of its contribution to the government's Big Four Agenda.

Old government houses in Embu, Runyenjes, Siakago and Kiritiri towns will be refurbished under the project.

Speaking in Embu town, Governor Martin Wambora said the county government will partner with the national government's Department of Housing.

"The county government will offer land while the national government will provide expertise and funding," Wambora said.

The governor said funds from the national government will help in fast-tracking the project.

Wambora said to meet the growing demand for houses in Embu, housing estates in the four subcounties will be developed independently and through partnerships.

"We will use our internal capacity as well as seeking development partners that will lead to the completion of the project," he said.

The county boss added that Embu will be among the first counties to implement the housing agenda in the Big Four.

The housing agenda targets building 500, 000 affordable homes around the country by 2022.

Deputy director of Housing Moses Gatana affirmed that the national government will partner with counties to provide better housing for all Kenyans.

Wambora further said the project will give priority to modernising the old housing estates in Embu's four subcounties.