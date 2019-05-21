Khalwale's defection is of no value to Ruto, says Anangwe

The defection of Boni Khalwale is a charade and won't add value to DP William Ruto’s support in Western, a former minister has said.

Khalwale defected from Ford Kenya to Jubilee on Friday.

Former Medical Services minister Amukowa Anangwee said Khalwale’s conduct since joining the Tangatanga team that supports the DP is tantamount to defection, according to the Political Parties Act. He said the ceremony to welcome Khalwale to Jubilee is a public stunt.

Khalwale is seen to have cleverly pre-empted a possible expulsion from Ford Kenya by defecting, days after the party's disciplinary committee asked him to respond to his misconduct by declaring support for the DP.

But Anangwe said Khalwale had abandoned Ford Kenya and whether or not the party formally expelled him is inconsequential.

“The Malinya meeting should be regarded as a missed opportunity for Ruto to tell his Luhya audience how the community would benefit from Khalwale's recent inexplicable and uncharacteristic behaviour and shameless overzealousness, and how his supporters stand to benefit,” he said.

But political commentator Isaac Wanjekeche said Khalwale’s move dents Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula’s presidential bid.

“His defection might trigger more defections from other smaller camps to join the DP's brigade for 2022,” he said.

The Kakamega Ford Kenya branch yesterday downplayed Khalwale’s defection terming it "inconsequential'.

Branch secretary J B Barasa said Khalwale is just a tenant in the party and his existence had no effect on it in any way.

Barasa said Khalwale spurned the merger between Ford Kenya and Jubilee by plotting to hijack the would-be new outfit for the DP.

“He should stop talking about the well-being of Luhyas because he is one of those being used by outsiders to wreck the unity of the community,” he said.