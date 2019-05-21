BORDER TRADE

Busia should benefit from rise in customs revenue - official

Customs revenue has recorded tremendous increase due to improved border management

In Summary

• Integrated border management has improved systems at Busia and Malaba.

• But some problems persist, including the narrow Kisumu-Busia road to the OSBP.

An aerial view of Busia town.
An aerial view of Busia town.
Image: FILE

Trade Mark East Africa wants Busia Kenya and Uganda to get a higher percentage of improved customs revenue at the border points.

TMEA chief technical officer Allen Asiimwe said integrated border management has improved systems at Busia and Malaba.

 “Through transparency, a lot of increased customs revenue has been realised. I hope some of that money comes back to Busia,” she said.

Kenya and Uganda revenue officers agree that customs revenue has recorded tremendous increase due to improved border management at the Busia One Stop Border Post.

Despite the increase in revenue, KRA cited some problems including the fact that the Kisumu-Busia road leading to the OSBP is too narrow and in a poor state.

Other problems are insufficient facilities like scanners, screening machines and an ambulance and obstruction of traffic to and from the OSBP caused by buses /matatus picking and dropping passengers.

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong in February cited lack of terms of engagement as the main reason border counties were losing resources.

The Governor said failure by the national government to execute its mandate has put leaders of such counties on a coalition course with their residents.

by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
Counties
21 May 2019 - 00:00

