Probe on expired rice extended to Mombasa

Two people arrested as they repackaged expired rice at a godown in Kariobangi will remain in police custody for 10 days as investigators escalate their probe to the port of Mombasa.

Magistrate Peter Mayova yesterday allowed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to continue holding John Mbugua and Jeremiah Kimani at Parklands Police Station until May 27 when they will be brought back to court.

Police officer Loyaro Ewoi had told the court that the investigations team needed to extend the probe to Mombasa.

They need to authenticate the import documents and visit representatives of the foreign companies whose packaging bags were being used by the suspects.

Police will collect samples from the companies and take statements from its officials.

The court heard that a response is yet to be obtained at the registrar of companies on the directors of the company used by Mbugua and Kimani trading as SK Nafaka Stores.

“Releasing the two at this stage may jeopardise investigations since intelligence indicates that most of the unwholesome rice and other foodstuffs are kept in several stores in Nairobi and other towns,” the officer said.

He said the investigators are yet to recover the expired goods.

The investigations are a collaboration of the public health team, KEBs, KRA and the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mbugua and Kimani were arrested on May 15 in Kariobangi South.

They were found repackaging several bags of assorted expired rice into bags of foreign brands with extended expiry dates.

The rice is suspected to be unwholesome and not fit for human consumption.

“This matter is of public interest since it touches on the health of almost all Kenyans who consume rice,” Loyaro told the court.