Western governors to lose house allowances for lack of official residences

“We have just put the foundation and it’s not feasible that we shall have put up even the walls by June 30. I will be forced to relocate to my rural home 30 kilometres away from the headquarters until the house is complete,” he said in an interview with Vihiga FM.

The county chief said criticism of the project by some local leaders over the cost of land for the project was misplaced as the Sh23.5 million land deal was the best the government got.

In Kakamega, the director of communications, said the main governor’s residence was not given priority in its budget. “After all, even the land has issues. The one in Lugari to serve the northern region is almost complete but still unoccupied,” he said.

The governor operates from his Emabole home in Butere. He also has a personal residence in Likuyani and another in Nairobi. He also operates from a hotel in Kisumu sometimes.