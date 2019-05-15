Bungoma activists want judge out of road case

Two rights activists have demanded that a judge stops hearing a case against construction of the Musikoma-Kanduyi highway in Bungoma county.

The activists accuse judge Stephen Riech of incompetence and impartiality.

They have written a letter dated May 7 to the judge and copied it to Chief Justice David Maraga, Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, the Judicial Service Commission and the Law Society of Kenya.

John Khaoya and Raphael Makokha say Riech is handling the case in a superficial and casual manner.

“The judge erred in law and fact when he failed to grant orders to retrain the respondents from commenting on a matter pending in court which was subjudice,” reads the petition in part.

The activists further accuse the judge of failing to stop the Chinese contractor who is already on site from continuing with the road works despite the matter being in court.