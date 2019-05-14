I must not be in Busia to work, Wako says

Busia Senator Amos Wako has told off critics who accuse the former Attorney General of being out of touch with the electorate.

Wako who is serving his second term in the Senate on Friday said his opponents and critics who believe he has abandoned the people of Busia need to be educated on the roles of a senator before they throw political jabs at him.

He said constitutionally most of his work is done at the Senate and claims he has disappeared from the ground have no basis.

“This is really a sideshow,” Wako said. He plunged into politics in 2013 on an ODM party ticket after serving as Kenya’s Attorney General for 20 years.

“They should focus on whether the various elected leaders are delivering on their constitutional and legal mandate."

Wako said there was a difference in the job descriptions of all elected leaders.

The senator made the remarks in an interview with the Star after a section of Busia residents claimed on social media that since being elected for a second term, the former AG had never been seen in Busia.

They claimed Wako had “abandoned” his supporters in the county telling him to be visible on the ground.

“He should re-think the plight of the people of Busia. In future, I advise the electorate to elect people they believe will be there for them at times of need,” political activist Kizito Echakara said.

Teso South MP Geoffrey Omuse said: “I cannot say whether he has abandoned the people of Busia or not but to the best of my knowledge, the last time I met him during the presidential State of the Nation Address in Parliament, he was representing the interests of the people of Busia.”