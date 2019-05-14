Deploy GSU to end Kakamega killings, Savula tells Matiang'i

Lugari MP Ayub Savula has asked Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to deploy General Service Unit officers to arrest the spiraling insecurity in Kakamega county.

Savula said only the GSU can crush the 42 Brothers terror gang that has killed more than 20 people in the county in less than four months.

“The fact that the killings continue despite enhanced police patrols in the county demonstrates that police officers are unable to deal with the gang,” he said.

A week ago, the gang armed with machetes and crude weapons attacked and killed a couple in Matungu subcounty.

The latest killing occurred in Maraba estate in Kakamega on Thursday when a watchman was found murdered by unknown people.

Matungu has lost 14 persons in the last two months to gangs. Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Matungu MP Justus Murunga have asked the government to immediately deal with insecurity.

Speaking when he opened two classrooms at Aligula Secondary School in Likuyani constituency on Saturday, Savula said the trend of attacks by the criminals was worrying.

“The gang is out to cause terror among residents for unknown motive because they just kill but do not steal anything from the victims. This will adversely affect the county’s development unless the situation is arrested immediately,” he said.

Last week, Kakamega county commissioner Abdirasack Jaldesa said security agencies had already profiled members of the gang.

“We have profiled members of the gang and are in pursuit of them. The gang is sleepy and inactive but its members can easily be used by people after others’ lives,” he said.

Jaldesa however believes that the killings in the county could be a result of disputes and revenge.

The gang has been accused of murdering many people including six watchmen killed at Kilingili market in early match.

Two weeks later two other watchmen were killed at Mulwanda market in Khwisero constituency.

The gang was linked to the death of over 12 people in October last year and maiming of over 40 others in Butere, Khwisero, Mumias East, Mumias West and Matungu subcounties.