I'm not in Tangatanga or Kieleweke, says Wangwe

Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe has said he is neither in Tangatanga nor Kieleweke camps.

Team Tangatanga comprises politicians supporting Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022. Kieleweke is made up of MPs promoting the handshake between Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Wangwe has associated with Ruto since he was first elected to Parliament in 2013.

But the lawmaker yesterday appeared to make about turn, saying the two camps were meant for nominated MPs, not elected ones.

Wangwe said nominated MPs do not have direct responsibility to the people and can "afford to shout at each other".

“Some people say I'm in Tangatanga, others say I'm in Kieleweke, but I'm in Parliament. If you were elected and you have an agenda for your people, then you can’t keep hopping from one place to the other shouting,” he said.

The legislator said he has a five-year social contract with voters who will judge him based on his performance, not how much he shouted in rallies.

Wangwe said all elected leaders should support Uhuru’s development agenda to ensure the success of the Big Four agenda that includes universal healthcare, affordable housing, manufacturing and food security.

He urged elected leaders to respect and work with anyone brought on board by the President for the purpose of development.

Wangwe said the President has two financial years within which he should firm up his legacy before leaving office.

“Let the President not have an excuse that we were quarrelling and that is why he was unable to deliver to Kenyans,” the legislator said.

He said Kenyans remember retired President Mwai Kibaki initiated free primary education and the road network he created across the country, including the Thika Superhighway.