Two-horse race: Ruto vs Raila in Western

Deputy President William Ruto’s backers in Western say the 2022 presidential contest will be a two-horse race between their man and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Since the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila on March 9, 2018, the Ruto and Raila camps have dominated the political space by attacking each other in public.

Malava MP Malulu Injendi said that Luhyas should support the DP as the surest way of getting into government and getting benefits.

“As Luhyas we have tried to get into government several times by taking our votes to Nyanza but we have always found ourselves in opposition. Why should we go the same route this time ?” he asked.

He and others spoke on Sunday at Nangili girls’ secondary school in Kongoni ward in Likuyani constituency, Kakamega county, during a fundraiser for churches in Kongoni ward. Malulu represented the DP who was to be the chief guest.

Malulu said that Luhyas should try a new game plan. He said it was clear Ruto will succeed President Uhuru in 2022.

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale said that Luhyas risked being nowhere because of failure by their leaders to make the right judgment in national politics.

“Unless our brothers pushing to become president swallow their pride and join Ruto, the community will neither be in government nor opposition,” he said.

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetang’ula have declared they will run for president.

But Khalwale said the two leaders stood no chance without teaming up with other communities, the Kalenjin "offering the best collaboration opportunity".

Bumula MP Mwambu Mabonga accused President Kenyatta of abandoning the DP after helping to free him from the ICC.

“You have abandoned a friend with whom you fought to get power and now you are sitting with the enemy,” Mabonga said.

Also present were MPs Caleb Kostany, John Waluke and Justus Murunga.