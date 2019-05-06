Laboso slams NCA bridge demolition order

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso has accused the NCA of unprofessionalism for not consulting her administration before ordering the demolition of the Kirwa footbridge.

She said the National Construction Authority should "stop going by the propaganda being peddled by [her] detractors".

The Sh2.4 million bridge at Chemagel in Sotik has been at the centre of debate over its standards.

It is close to Laboso's property.

The ramps of the bridge have been constructed with bricks, sparking mixed reactions from residents who don't believe the bridge will last.

Officials from the authority visited the site a day after Roads executive Phillip Sowek was spotted inspecting the bridge and marked it for demolition overs safety.

But the governor on Friday accused the authority of hurriedly making a 'biased' judgment over the bridge without engaging her officers.

She spoke during the launch a new bulldozer at Tembwo in Sotik.

A furious Laboso said the authority ought to have issued a report to them, first citing the flaws and how to rectify them.

She said she is focused on delivering on her agenda, saying such negative publicity would not distract her.

"We shall not be shaken at all, we are used to this. In fact, they are building us." the governor said.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)