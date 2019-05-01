Nyamira workers hired during campaigns, says MP

Many employees in Nyamira county were hired during the campaign, leading to a bloated workforce and huge wage bill, an MP has said.

Governor John Nyagarama has ordered a clean-up of the payroll to free up money for development.

Kitutu Masaba MP Shadrack Mose said the county has remained behind in development because of poor leadership.

Speaking at his Tombe CDF office on Monday, Mose said Governor Nyagarama must tame illegal employment to achieve development.

“We have been hearing so many things about the county especially about illegal recruitment and it is time for the governor to come out and tell the people what is happening and why development has not been achieved,” the legislator said.

He said the process of cleaning the payroll should be supported and all redundant workers sent away.

“We should be told why we have many people working as county employees and yet nothing has been done in terms of development. Governor Nyagarama has the role to ensure the county has genuine workers who can bring change,” he said.

Mose said the county has a high number of retirees as workers and urged Nyagarama to hire youths instead of seeking services of people who have worked before.

“I'm challenging the county boss to have youths considered in the county government’s employment slots instead of seeking services of retirees,” he said.