Malaria cases in Vihiga drop by 7.5%

Malaria Day with reports that cases of the vector-borne disease had dropped by 7.5 per cent in Vihiga County.

Some 28,786 patients were diagnosed with malaria in the county between January and March compared to 32,131 cases in the same period last year.

“This translates to a 7.5 per cent drop of malaria cases in Vihiga County,” county malaria coordinator Hellen Avoga told the press in her office on Wednesday.

Avoga attributed the drop to among others, the ongoing sensitisation campaigns by the health department in collaboration with various stakeholders. “This has resulted in remarkable behaviour change among residents of the county.”

“A spot check across the county indicated that most of the residents were putting into proper use the government-distributed mosquito nets unlike in the past,” she said.

“The prolonged period of drought also played a significant part in reducing cases of malaria this year,” Avoga said. She said the drought denied mosquitoes a breeding ground.

“However the situation is likely to change, especially with the onset of the rains in the area,” she said.

She cited the attendance to prenatal clinics by pregnant women as another contributory factor to the drop in malaria cases.

The county marked the World Malaria Day at Walodeya Primary School in Sabatia subcounty.

The health department held free clinics where malaria testing and treatment were provided.

World Malaria Day is an annual event meant to raise awareness about the deadly disease.

The latest World Malaria report states that the disease remains a major global health burden. It shows no significant reduction in malaria cases in 2015- 2017.

This first World Malaria Day was held in May 2007 to mark the 60th session of the World Health Assembly. This year's theme is Zero Malaria Starts With Me.