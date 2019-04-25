Nyamira MCAs to probe executive over alleged abuse of office

Nyamira MCAs have formed a committee to investigate Public Service executive Bernard Osumo over alleged abuse of office.

On Tuesday, the MCAs voted to impeach Osumo over numerous issues they raised against his office saying he was not competent.

The notice of motion was tabled by the Nyansiongo MCA and Leader of Minority Dennis Kebaso and seconded by Rigoma MCA Benson Sironga. Twenty-five MCAs out of the 30 present voted for impeachment of the CEC.

The CEC is accused of failure to honour summons by various house committees, irregular recruitment in the county and failure to account for money lost during his tenure as Youth and Sports CEC. The money for upgrading Manga stadium.

Other allegations against Osumo are failure to allow payment of six workers seconded from the national government for three years and the recent dismissal of payroll staff. The CEC allegedly failed to pay Nyamira Starlets football team Sh218,000 when he was the CEC for Sports.

Ekerenyo MCA Thaddeus Nyabaro said the assembly had highlighted the CEC’s laxity and abuse of office and it was time to act.

“We had said CECs will be sent home but some of you took it as a joke. Let us have serious people who can work and take our county to another level," Nyabaro said.

"It is all about service not stories and we are not going to relent on this matter. Whoever does not work does not deserve to be in office.”

Speaker Moffat Teya directed the committee to be formed investigate Osumo to present its report to the county assembly in 10 days.