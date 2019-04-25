DPP orders arrest of Kakamega officer

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has directed police to arrest and charge a senior Kakamega county enforcement officer and his juniors with assault of two minors last December.

Western regional DCI coordinator PM Gumo confirmed orders to charge Sylvester Odhiambo and his junior enforcement officers with assaulting two secondary school students on December 3, 2018 in Kakamega town.

One of the girls is a student at Lwanda Secondary School in Shinyalu constituency while the other is a student at Sheywe Secondary School in Lurambi constituency.

Odhiambo and his offers are accused of attacking and beating up the two students as they sold sugarcane near ACK roundabout.

They took the two to his office at Mwauda but on realizing they were injured they released them without charge.

The children reported the matter to Kakamega central police station and were issued with P3 forms but no action was taken despite glaring evidence of assault.

They said they had been beaten up by the county askaris before being bundled into a pick-up that drove them to Odhiambo’s office.

The enforcement officers confiscated the sugarcane they were selling and the money they had.

The students wrote an official complaint to the DPP on February 2 seeking justice.

Gumo said that documents filed by the complainants showed the offence of assault was committed and there was evidence to sustain the charge.

In the complaint, the two girls wanted the DPP to establish why the police had failed to take action against the officers yet all statements had been written by witnesses and P3 forms duly filled and filed.

Yesterday, Kakamega deputy DCI John Onyango said the officers will be charged soon.