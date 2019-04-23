Street children reformed through programming

Zachariah, now age 15, lived a life of poverty, drug abuse, crime and shrinking horizons, eventually driving him into the streets of Nairobi.

The teenager from Embakasi West says the environment he was brought up in forced him into the life he was leading until four years ago.

After dropping out of school in Standard 3, Zachariah was already smoking cigarettes, marijuana and engaging in petty theft by the time he was celebrating his 11th birthday.

"When you grow up where I did, you eventually just find yourself engaging in the things I was doing," he told the Star in an interview.

Currently, Zachariah is a rehabilitated Standard 5 student at the Don Bosco Boys' School at Kuwinda, Lang'ata. The school also accommodates girls.

Zachariah was rescued from the streets in 2015 by a social worker and enrolled at the Don Bosco Rehabilitation Centre.

"I stayed at the rehabilitation centre for three years, which is the maximum time. It was tough to change because that was the life I was used to," he said.

Zachariah said he still gets into a little trouble at school. He says he is doing his best to change completely.

"I want to become an aeroplane engineer when I grow up so I will stay in school even though sometimes it's hard."

Programming lessons

The school, which mainly accommodates street children and those from surrounding slum areas, introduced a one-year programme of simple coding and programming to give students more life skills and opportunities.