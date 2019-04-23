Nyamira MCAs plan to impeach lazy executives

Nyamira MCAs have remained defiant on their plan to impeach some county executives.

They said on Sunday that the process is on course and they will not sit back and watch the officials ruin the county through abuse of office and laxity. They have yet to reveal the names of those targetted.

“We had said the CECs will be sent home, but some of you took it as a mere joke. Let's have serious people who can work and take our county to another level," Ekerenyo MCA Thaddeus Nyabaro said.

"It is all about service, not stories. We are not going to move back on this matter. Whoever does not work does not deserve to be in office.”

They said some executives pursue their selfish interests to the suffering of residents. Such officers are obstacles in the county's efforts to achieve sustainable development, Nyabaro said. However, the county has many professionals who are ready to serve if given a chance, he added.

Magombo MCA Richard Onyinkwa warned the John Nyagarama administration to close up shop if it cannot deliver on its mandate. Residents are in need of development and a government that does not provide that has no business being in place, he said.

“Let's not boast that there is a government in place whereas there is absolutely nothing that the same government has done. Let these people go home so we can get more serious individuals,” Onyinkwa said.

They accused some of their colleagues, whom they did not name, of allowing themselves to be used by the administration to thwart the impeachment process.