Leaders divided on political path for Mulembe nation

Diverse political opinions on the 2022 polls took the centre stage on Saturday in Webuye West, Bungoma.

Each leader sought to make his political stand on 2022 known. Some called for the support of one of their own, while others told leaders to let their work "be their voice".

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala said the community should support one of its own ascend to power.

He said Luhyas should choose who to support between Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang'ula and ANC's Musalia Mudavadi.

Malala said the enemies of the Luhya unity are the leaders themselves, because they have failed to agree who will be on the front line.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa differed with Malala, saying every leader in Western region wants to be kingpin and it’s not practical that residents should forever remain divided on who to choose.

The MP said leaders should not be obsessed with the presidency, but should focus on services to give hope to residents that they can deliver if given an opportunity to lead the country.

Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama said the community should not be misguided that it can ascend to power on its own without working with other communities.

Wanyama faulted Senator Malala for misleading the Mulembe nation to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, yet after the handshake he [Raila] is now backing the government he once criticised.

He said Kenyans are sharp and cannot be misled politically. Wanyama said he will support Deputy President William Ruto in 2022, because he has helped Luhyas by initiating many projects in the region.

Veteran politicians Noah Wekesa and Musikari Kombo rooted for a toned down political atmosphere in the country, saying 2022 is still far and politicians should focus on development first.

They said Luhyas should put their house in order as other communities are formulating winning strategies.

Tongaren MP David Eseli Simiyu said time has come for the community to unite to present a formidable force in 2022.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka said leaders should work together to enable the region achieve more.

Lusaka urged leaders to respect one another.

The leaders spoke during the burial of Nathan Sakari.

Sakari was eulogised as a hard-working man and a strong pillar in society.

Other leaders present included Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati, Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi, Bungoma Deputy Governor Charles Ngome and MCAs.