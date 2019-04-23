Civic education will enlighten mwananchi on law change, Nyamira cleric

A Nyamira clerics has called for civic education to enlighten wananchi on the calls to amend the Constitution.

Reverend Eliud Nyakundi, the clergymen said only civic education can help determining matters of concern and how to handle them in the review process.

“We observe that the numerous gaps in our current constitutional framework as a nation are responsible for the various loopholes in the quest for a more responsive leadership and governance,” Nyakundi said.

He attributed the gaps to poor legislation and implementation of constitutional requirements. He said the loopholes are responsible for the massive waste of public resources and were being exploited by the corrupt.

“We propose that working legislation governing effective public participation, civic education, public finance management and representation of special groups especially the youth into leadership roles be reviewed and clarified where appropriate,” Nyakundi said.

The cleric asked political leaders to take time and reflect on the needs of the common mwananchi in the amendment process. He said it would be better if the politicians consulted voters.

“There is need for civic education for the people to know what they are expecting. The leaders should explain what and why they want those clauses reviewed."