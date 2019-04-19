Two free knee surgeries in Busia

Two patients on Tuesday underwent successful knee surgery at the Busia County Referral Hospital.

They were the first in the county and they were free.

The surgery has been the preserve of Kenyatta National Hospital.

American surgeon Jerry Cooper was assisted by Kenyan surgeons Daniel Odipo and his daughter Cyndy Odipo.

Speaking to the press after the surgery, Odipo said the surgery took one and a half hours.

Total knee replacement usually costs Sh500,000 but the first surgeries were free.

“Today we are here with implants and products we use and we are doing it free,” Odipo said.

He urged those in dire need to take advantage of the free surgery in and said arthritis sufferers can also benefit.

Surgery is unlikely to be free forever.

County Health office Dr Isaac Omeri thanked the doctors for carrying the surgical camp and expressed hope for further cooperation.