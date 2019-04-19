Nyamira clerics call for national dialogue

Church leaders in Nyamira county have called for national dialogue to foster reconciliation and peace in the country.

National Council of Churches of Kenya members from the county are advocating for countrywide structured dialogue.

NCCK vice chairperson Nyanza region Eliud Nyakundi said the church should play a key role in uniting Kenyans who are often divided by politicians especially during elections.

He spoke during a two-day church leaders conference in Nyamira town.

“Our county dialogue conference for the past two days emanated from the first national religious leaders conference in Nairobi and the Building Bridges initiative forums, which recommended similar conferences in the 47 counties in this country,” Nyakundi said.

He said the main causes of animosity amongst residents is poor services from elected leaders and lack of family values.

“The clergy have a key role to play in putting things right and foster reconciliation through constructive dialogue free of threats and intimidation, where various groups in the county are brought together to clarify some of the issues affecting them yet fail to report them for fear of being victimized,” he said.

He said the church leaders support the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatt and Raila Odinga, which has brought peace among communities.

The church leader said they will soon hold a multi-sectoral forum where leaders and members of the public will propose the best strategies for development.

Leaders of mainstream churches in Nyamira, representatives of women, youth and persons living with disability attended the meeting.